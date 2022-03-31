ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Buys £39,799.68 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) insider Sean Francis Paul Finnan acquired 41,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £39,799.68 ($52,134.77).

Shares of ActiveOps stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 94 ($1.23). The stock had a trading volume of 22,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,848. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. ActiveOps Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($3.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £67.04 million and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

About ActiveOps (Get Rating)

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions worldwide. The company provides Workware+ solutions comprising ControliQ, a cloud-based employee performance management solution that enables organizations balance workloads and resource levels for various functions relating to operations; WorkiQ, workforce analytics and employee productivity monitoring solution, which enables organizations to manage productivity and employee wellbeing; and OpsIndex to score and benchmark key metrics based on industry sector and regional trends.

