Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.9% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.11. 7,472,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,549,608. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

