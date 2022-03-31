Acuity Brands’ (AYI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

AYI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.56.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.93. 805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,724. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $141.75 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.15.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

