ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ACV Auctions in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.80. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. ACV Auctions’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.