Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.09.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,571.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 over the last three months. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

