Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.46 and last traded at $93.46. 63 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 84,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.45.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,124 shares of company stock worth $392,069. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

