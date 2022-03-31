Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AHEXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecco Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Adecco Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.23. 21,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.30 and a beta of 1.35. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

