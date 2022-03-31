AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $221.04

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.04 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.17). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 169 ($2.21), with a volume of 60,391 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 220.31. The firm has a market cap of £42.30 million and a PE ratio of -39.30.
AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ADT)
See Also
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.