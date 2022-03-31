Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

ADBE traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $457.56. The stock had a trading volume of 219,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.15. The company has a market capitalization of $216.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.24.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Adobe by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

