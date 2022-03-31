Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.
Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $211.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.95. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $179.60 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.