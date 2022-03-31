Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $211.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.95. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $179.60 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.