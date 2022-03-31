Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Update

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 200,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 45.86% and a net margin of 63.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADES. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,853.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 308,173 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions (Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

