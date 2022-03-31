Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ADVM opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADVM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 497,454 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 763,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 136,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

