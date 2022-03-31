Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ADVM opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $10.85.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ADVM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
