AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,069 Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,719,000.

GTEK stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $42.46.

