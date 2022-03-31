AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNG opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

