AE Wealth Management LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $39.17 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

