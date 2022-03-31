AE Wealth Management LLC Has $370,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

TRMB stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.65.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

