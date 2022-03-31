AE Wealth Management LLC Has $394,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,354,000 after buying an additional 380,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,706,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,679,000 after buying an additional 279,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,142,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,641,000 after buying an additional 494,364 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.7884 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.