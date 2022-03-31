AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 162,375 Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Separately, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine 4 in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
ALPP stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions.
