Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGLE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of AGLE remained flat at $$2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,572. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 191.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

