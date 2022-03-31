Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $282.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 4.42%.

In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $30,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $74,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $294,802. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $12,407,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,689,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,285,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $5,423,000. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

