Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of AMTX opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.20. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $27.42.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 136.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

