AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AER. StockNews.com cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $50.10. 99,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,490. AerCap has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

