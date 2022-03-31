Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading 11.4% Higher

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $16.97. 39,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 47,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVTE)
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.