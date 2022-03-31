Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading 11.4% Higher

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $16.97. 39,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 47,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

