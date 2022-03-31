Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.
Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 110,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,494. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
