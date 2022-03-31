Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 110,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,494. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

