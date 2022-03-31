AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Down 30.1% in March

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,730,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 23,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

