Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 5.2%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 1,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,453,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

API has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 33.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

