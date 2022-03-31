Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Cowen

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AC. CIBC boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.87.
Shares of TSE AC traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,572. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.98. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.31 and a 12 month high of C$29.17. The stock has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.
About Air Canada (Get Rating)
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
