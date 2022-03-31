Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

AL stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Lease has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 131,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

