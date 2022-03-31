Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIRG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,007. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.14. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

