Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Airgain alerts:

AIRG opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 279,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.