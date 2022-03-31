Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AKBTY opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0227 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Akbank T.A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Akbank T.A.S. from 11.50 to 12.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.