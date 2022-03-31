Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 141.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

AKBA stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 2,859,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,632,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after buying an additional 877,806 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 498,078 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

