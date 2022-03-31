Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKUS remained flat at $$4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 87,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $163.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.11. Akouos has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Akouos by 9,144.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 157.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the third quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 107.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akouos by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

