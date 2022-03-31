Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alaska Air’s expansion efforts to cater to the recovery in air-travel demand are encouraging. The company plans to expand its network by 4-8% per year through 2025. Following a softness in bookings in January due to Omicron-led woes, the carrier has been seeing demand trending above 2019 levels for the first quarter. The carrier’s fleet modernization efforts are aimed at capitalizing on the recovery in demand. In March, the carrier announced plans to accelerate its transition to a single mainline fleet. However, volatile oil prices, resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war, is a major concern for Alaska Air. Amid uncertainty, the airline has raised its fuel cost estimate for the first quarter. Due to Omicron-led softness in bookings in January, the carrier expects total revenues to decline 11-12% in the first quarter from the 2019 level.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

ALK traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. 10,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,881,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,985,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

