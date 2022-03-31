Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.28). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

ALDX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

ALDX stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.77 and a quick ratio of 19.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

