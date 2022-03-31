Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Up 0.6%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 161.22 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 159 ($2.08). 58,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 275,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.07).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.82) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £476.45 million and a P/E ratio of 24.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

