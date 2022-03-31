Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Up 62.3% in March

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,800 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 354,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALF opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Alfi has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALF. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alfi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alfi by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

