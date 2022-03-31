Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Sells $3,077,464.90 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $3,077,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ALIT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,969. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,534,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,633,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Alight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,430,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
