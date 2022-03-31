Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Sells $3,077,464.90 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $3,077,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALIT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,969. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,534,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,633,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Alight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,430,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

