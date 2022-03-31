Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Down 29.6% in March

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALIM opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

