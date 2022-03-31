ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ALE stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.56.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

