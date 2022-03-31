AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years.

NYSE AFB opened at $12.45 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

