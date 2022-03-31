Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of ALIZY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. 149,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.19. Allianz has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

