Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDRX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

