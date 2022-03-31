Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,700.14

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,700.14 and traded as high as $2,869.61. Alphabet shares last traded at $2,852.89, with a volume of 1,051,204 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,309.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,700.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,806.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total transaction of $52,011.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total value of $41,682,827.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,783 shares of company stock valued at $279,778,747 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

