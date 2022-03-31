Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Up 8%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.48. 15,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 473,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,149 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth $12,244,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 496.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 791,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2,528.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 754,221 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after buying an additional 750,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

