Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS APELY opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. Alps Alpine has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $27.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

