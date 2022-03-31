alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.99 ($19.77).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.03) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

AOX stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching €12.58 ($13.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($12.90) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($16.75). The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

