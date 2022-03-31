alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.99 ($19.77).

AOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.03) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

alstria office REIT stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €12.58 ($13.82). 53,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.07. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($12.90) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($16.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.37.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

