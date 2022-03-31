Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ambow Education as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambow Education stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Ambow Education has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -14.13.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.

