AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $604.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $597.69 and a 200 day moving average of $668.16. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $523.94 and a 1 year high of $769.90.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth about $72,832,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.